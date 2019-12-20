Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Trading Up 6.1%

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 372,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.13.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Company Profile (ASX:AHF)

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for converting into milk and milk products.

