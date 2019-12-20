AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $13.22. AutoCanada shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 129,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.33%.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

