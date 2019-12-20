Aviva’s (AV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Aviva to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.73 ($6.32).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 423.30 ($5.57) on Monday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 413.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

In other news, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £124,478.48 ($163,744.38).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

