Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a positive rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

