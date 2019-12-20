B. Riley Begins Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.