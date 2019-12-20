Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $144.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after acquiring an additional 930,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after purchasing an additional 499,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

