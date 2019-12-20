Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.60 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 199.25 ($2.62), 361,480 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.11.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.