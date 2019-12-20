Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

