Bank of America Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $79.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 54,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,065. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

