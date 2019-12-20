Bank of America Upgrades Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 73.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 692.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.