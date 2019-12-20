Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $23,050.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $626.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $614,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

