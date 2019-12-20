Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €55.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €59.05 ($68.66) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.27. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 1-year high of €59.35 ($69.01). The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.