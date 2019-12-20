Barclays Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $66.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $67.95. 430,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.19 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.