Barclays Reiterates CHF 61 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.73.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.