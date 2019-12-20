Barclays Upgrades Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Severn Trent to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.73 ($28.33).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,515 ($33.08) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 1,758 ($23.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.41). The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

