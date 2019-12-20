Bata Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Bata has a market capitalization of $14,893.00 and $173.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00559555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008369 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.