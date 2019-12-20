BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,392.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $598,325.00 and approximately $28,392.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.