Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $10,000,040.58 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 338,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.18. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.