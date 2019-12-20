Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

BBY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,237. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,513,964 shares of company stock worth $196,498,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

