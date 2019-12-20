BetterBetting Hits One Day Volume of $242.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $109,757.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,402,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.