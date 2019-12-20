Bezop Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $146,700.00 and $1,187.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

