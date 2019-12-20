BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,780 at HSBC

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.21 ($23.46).

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($23.60). 6,077,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,797.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

