BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,780 at HSBC

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by HSBC from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.21 ($23.46).

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,794 ($23.60). 6,077,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,797.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

