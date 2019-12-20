Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.99. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 5,390 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

