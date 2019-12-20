Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Biocardia reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biocardia.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE BCDA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 10,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,946. Biocardia has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

