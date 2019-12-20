Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of BHVN opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,127. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,594 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

