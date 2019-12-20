Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,973.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $222,843.00 and approximately $23,973.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,341,594 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

