Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Down 22.6% This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00029243 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $7,177.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00044592 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

XRC is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.