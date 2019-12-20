Bitrue Coin Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $5.65 million and $613,305.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.