BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.15

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 10240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0711 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 86,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

