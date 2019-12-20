BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.17

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.17 and traded as high as $15.49. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

