BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.17

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.17 and traded as high as $15.49. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
