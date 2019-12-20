Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.92

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $22.81. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

