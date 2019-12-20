Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BLNK stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blink Charging stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

