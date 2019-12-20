Blox (CDT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Blox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Mercatox. In the last week, Blox has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Blox has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $164,187.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

