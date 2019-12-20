Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, 232,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 204,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CFO D Andrew Woodward acquired 50,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 281,790 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

