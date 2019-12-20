BMO Capital Markets Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $99.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $92.22 on Monday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. FirstService’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 61.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

