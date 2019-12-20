BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.95. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSC. ValuEngine raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

