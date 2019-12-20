BOX Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,383.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $22,383.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007493 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

