BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

BWAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

