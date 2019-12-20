Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Shares Down 0.2%

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$5.16 ($3.66) and last traded at A$5.22 ($3.70), approximately 1,193,825 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.23 ($3.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.57 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08.

About Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

