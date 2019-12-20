BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.87

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 17341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

