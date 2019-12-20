Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 960

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target upped by HSBC from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Britvic to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Britvic to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,001.07 ($13.17).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 895.73 ($11.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.38. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 783 ($10.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders acquired a total of 52 shares of company stock valued at $49,823 in the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

