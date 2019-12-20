Broadcom Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 260,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,150% compared to the average volume of 8,031 call options.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.10 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $230.33 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.57. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.88%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

