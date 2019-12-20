Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

