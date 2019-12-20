Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,810. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.