Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $891.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $891.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $899.14 million. Autodesk reported sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.78. The stock had a trading volume of 974,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,591. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

