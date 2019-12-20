Brokerages Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 57,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $195,672,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

