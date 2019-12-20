Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

VLRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 207,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

