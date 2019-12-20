Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.89 on Friday.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.