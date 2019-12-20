Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

SBRA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.