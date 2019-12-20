Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Zynga stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 611,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,523. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,273 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.